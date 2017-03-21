U.S. President Donald Trump’s older daughter, Ivanka, now has an office in the West Wing of the White House and will have access to classified information, even though she is not a government employee.

Ivanka Trump will not have an official title, but must abide by the ethics rules that apply to government workers, according to her attorney, Jamie Gorelick, who also said the first daughter will not be paid a government salary.

The White House did not respond to requests for comment about the younger Trump’s role.

A statement from Ivanka Trump said she will continue to offer her father “candid advice and counsel, as I have for my entire life.”

Ivanka Trump was an effective surrogate for her father on the campaign trail and moved her young family to Washington. She has signaled plans to work on issues like maternity leave and child care.

Ivanka Trump has been a visible presence at the White House. On Friday, she participated in a meeting on vocational training with the president and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Exempt from anti-nepotism laws

She joins husband Jared Kushner in the West Wing, the epicenter of executive government power, where he serves as a senior adviser.

Federal anti-nepotism laws prohibit relatives from being placed in government positions; but, the Justice Department recently said the president’s “special hiring authority” authorized him to appoint Kushner.

Gorelick said the Justice Department clarified the president could consult family members as private citizens, a role she maintained would be played by Ivanka Trump.

The first daughter continues to own her clothing and jewelry company but has turned over daily management to the company’s president. She has also established a trust, managed by her husband’s siblings, to provide additional oversight.

Gorelick said the company cannot make new deals with any foreign state and the trustees must confer with her over any new agreements. She said Ivanka Trump will be able to veto proposed business deals.

Ivanka Trump, 35, has relinquished her leadership role in the Trump Organization, from which she will receive fixed payments instead of a share of the profits.