EU spokesperson: ‘Everyone responsible for their own comments’

BRUSSELS (ANA/ M. Aroni) “Everyone is responsible for their own comments and we do not, as you know, comment on comments,” European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas said during the regular press briefing Wednesday. The spokesman had been asked if European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker had any reaction to statements made by Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem regarding southern European countries to a German newspaper.

“As far as the president is concerned, President Juncker has always expressed his respect, his sympathy and even his live for Europe’s southern flank,” Schinas added.

In remarks during an interview with the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that many viewed as insulting, Dijsselbloem suggested that the crisis-stricken countries in Europe’s south had spent all their money on “drinks and women” and then asked for help.