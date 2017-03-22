Main opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday had a meeting with the British Ambassador to Greece Kate Smith. According to an ND announcement, they discussed Britain’s anticipated activation of article 50, triggering the process for Britain’s exit from the Europan Union, and EU-UK relations in the post-Brexit period. In this context, they also examined the prospects of bilateral relations between Greece and Britain.

According to ND sources, the meeting revealed a common desire to maintain and strengthen bilateral relations, with both sides emphasising the importance given to bilateral cooperation in the economy, investments, security, culture and tourism. They also noted an expected surge in the number of UK tourists arriving in Greece this year.

Mitsotakis used the opportunity to outline his views about the future of Europe, including his party’s standing position that Greece should remain on the front lines of the European unification project, while there was an extensive discussion on domestic political and economic developments. The two sides also agreed to continue exchanging views on the Cyprus issue and the Western Balkans, as well as developments in the energy sector.