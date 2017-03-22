“I don’t allow or accept from anyone to insult my country and my fellow-citizens” said main opposition New Democracy (ND) spokesman Vassilis Kikilias commenting on Eurogroup president Jeroen Djisselbloem’s statements.

Speaking to STAR TV on Wednesday, Kikilias reiterated that ND will not vote the fiscal measures or offset measures underlining that the IMF denied that it had asked from ND to do so. “The existing pressure is on a government that has delayed and failed in the negotiations, probably the worst negotiation in history and has brought the country in a dire condition,” said Kikilias.

mm

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) (Greek: Αθηναϊκό-Μακεδονικό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων, AΜΠΕ) is a Greece-based news service. It is a public entity anonymous company. It was founded in 2008 as the Athens News Agency - Macedonian Press Agency S.A. (ANA-MPA SA), under a presidential decree which merged the Athens News Agency (ANA SA) and the Macedonian Press Agency (MPA SA).

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Greece remains fourth largest foreign investor in Bulgaria

NEXT ARTICLE

EU spokesperson: ‘Everyone responsible for their own comments’

Related Post

Ohio Governor signs 20-week abortion ban, vetoes heartbeat bill

Ohio Governor signs 20-week abortion ban, vetoes heartbeat bill
/ Dec 13
Athens, Cyprus in constant coordination on the Cyprus issue

Athens, Cyprus in constant coordination on the Cyprus issue
/ Jan 4
Avramopoulos: Dublin migrant transfers only under certain conditions

Avramopoulos: Dublin migrant transfers only under certain conditions
/ Dec 8