The country needs a “national reboot” so that Greeks can take their fate into their own hands, main opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday, in a message marking the March 25 anniversary, celebrating Greece’s war of independence from Ottoman rule.

“The Revolution of 1821 was a struggle for freedeom, independence and justice. This day reminds us that Greeks can take their fate into our own hands even when in the darkest conditions. It is not enough for us, however, to be proud only of our past. The heritage of our ancestors must be the springboard for moving forward. Today we need a revolution of logic, a revolution of the self-evident. To leave behind the mistakes, the lies and self-deception that led us into crisis and decline,” Mitsotakis said.

Greeks needed to rediscover the values of hard work, decency, solidarity and responsibility, finding the strength to make the necessary changes to the state and the economy, he added.

“We must stand alongside those that are being severely tested. Chiefly, we must unite our forces to succeed in handing Greece over to the younger generations stronger and safer. We need a national reboot. We Greeks have the strength to achieve it, to win back the future,” he said.