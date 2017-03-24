“The country’s problem is not the stance of the opposition. It is the incompetence, irresponsibility and unreliability of the government,” main opposition New Democracy said on Thursday, in reaction to a statement made by International Monetary Fund (IMF) spokesman Gerry Rice in Washington.

According to ND, the IMF spokesman’s statement once again confirmed that the government and Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras wanted the IMF’s participation in the Greek programme “and there must, therefore, be an end to Mr. Tsipras’ lies in the interior of the country.” It was also clear from Rice’s statements, ND added, “that we are not close to an agreement.”

“The government bears great responsibility for the delay that burdens the citizens with additional austerity measures. They should not, therefore, ask the main opposition for any sharing of responsibility,” the announcement concluded.

mm

