Main opposition New Democracy (ND) sternly attacked the government and Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos on his statement at the Greek parliament Budget Bureau’s session.

In an announcement on Wednesday ND noted that Tsakalotos admitted that Tsipras’ government dissolved the middle class with its policy and failed to tackle the tax evasion and made wrong estimations.

“He admitted that this government is non-credible and totally failed with huge consequences to all the Greek citizens. So, they should stop keeping the country hostage,” concluded ND’s announcement.