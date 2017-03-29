Phantis
US Envoy: Tillerson counting on meeting Putin soon

Posted on March 29, 2017, 1:08 pm
The U.S. ambassador to Russia says that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is counting on meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin during an upcoming visit to Moscow.

John Teft said Tillerson would likely meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Putin “in the near future,” according to Russian news agency Tass. It said Teft commented during a lecture in the northern Russian city of Arkhangelsk.

The U.S. State Department has said Tillerson plans to visit Russia in April after attending a G7 meeting in Italy. An exact date hasn’t been announced.

The Kremlin has repeatedly refused to comment on the visit and declined to say whether Putin would meet Tillerson.

Tillerson will attend a major NATO foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on Friday.

Voice of America (VOA) is the largest U.S. international broadcaster, providing news and information in more than 40 languages to an estimated weekly audience of 236.6 million people. VOA produces content for digital, television, and radio platforms. It is easily accessed via your mobile phone and on social media. It is also distributed by satellite, cable, FM and MW, and is carried on a network of more than 2300 affiliate stations.

