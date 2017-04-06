There is not scenario for delaying the program review until September, State Minister and government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos on Thursday said in statements to ANT1 TV.

While we were close to an agreement last Thursday, the creditors raised the issue of the fiscal targets, he said adding that this causes concern that perhaps some do not wish the conclusion of the review.

“We had serious reasons to believe that the whole discussion was in vain, however, we made a great effort in order to bridge the differences and find an efficient solution in compliance with the February 20 agreement,” Tzanakopoulos underlined.

I think it is very likely to have a very positive outcome on Friday, Tzanakopoulos stressed.

I think everyone in Europe has understood that Greece has achieved impressive fiscal results. We are for the first time on course of concluding the program, he added.

mm

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) (Greek: Αθηναϊκό-Μακεδονικό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων, AΜΠΕ) is a Greece-based news service. It is a public entity anonymous company. It was founded in 2008 as the Athens News Agency - Macedonian Press Agency S.A. (ANA-MPA SA), under a presidential decree which merged the Athens News Agency (ANA SA) and the Macedonian Press Agency (MPA SA).

