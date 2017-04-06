Greek unemployment rate was 23.5 pct of the workforce in January, unchanged from December 2016, but down from January 2016 (24.3 pct), Hellenic Statistical Authority said on Thursday.

The statistics service, in a monthly report, said the number of unemployed people totaled 1,116,790 in January, down 47,836 from January last year (a decline of 4.1 pct) and down by 2,085 people or 0.2 pct compared with December 2016. The report showed a rising trend in unemployment rate in the 55-64 age group and in the Aegean islands.

The number of employed people totaled 3,639,126 in January, up 7,325 compared with January last year (up 0.2 pct), but fell by 5,597 or 0.2 pct compared with December 2016. The number of economically non-active part of the population was 3,271,488, up 0.1 pct from January last year and up 0.2 pct from December 2016.

The unemployment rate remained higher among women (27.9 pct in January, 28.6 pct in January 2016) compared with men (19.9 pct and 20.8 pct, respectively).

The unemployment rate in the 15-24 age group eased to 48 pct in January from 50.9 pct in January 2016, in the 25-34 age group fell to 29.5 pct from 30.7 pct, in the 35-44 age group fell to 20.4 pct from 21.2 pct, in the 55-64 age group it rose to 20.2 pct from 19.2 pct, in the 45-54 age group fell to 18.7 pct from 20.2 pct and in the 65-74 age group fell to 13.9 pct from 18.1 pct.

Among the country’s regions, Epirus-Western Macedonia (27.4 pct in Jan 2017 from 28.3 pct in Jan 2016) recorded the highest unemployment rate, followed by Macedonia-Thrace (unchanged at 24.6 pct), Thessaly-Central Greece (24.3 pct from 29.2 pct), Peloponese-Western Greece-Ionian Islands (24.1 pct from 24.2 pct), Attica (22.7 pct from 23.6 pct), Crete (22.7 pct from 25.5 pct) and Aegean (19.6 pct from 14.8 pct).