Phantis
Politics Greece Economy EU

French Finance Minister: An overall agreement on debt is necessary

mm

Posted on April 08, 2017, 12:38 pm
18 secs

An agreement with the IMF on the Greek debt is necessary, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin on Saturday said on the sidelines of the Ecofin meeting in Malta.

“If there is no agreement on the sustainability of the Greek debt, markets will not regain their confidence in Greece and the country’s return to the markets will not be possible,” Sapin said adding that an overall agreement with the IMF on the debt issue must be reached and prepare Greece for returning to the markets in mid-2018.

Moreover, he said that the in principle agreement reached on Friday at the Eurogroup is a significant step.

He also said that Greece will meet the 3.5 pct of GDP surplus target in 2018 and the following years, however, restrictive measures must be taken both in 2019 and 2020. Provided that Greece meets its fiscal targets, Sapin said, it will be in a position to implement targeted social measures along with the restrictive ones.

mm

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) (Greek: Αθηναϊκό-Μακεδονικό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων, AΜΠΕ) is a Greece-based news service. It is a public entity anonymous company. It was founded in 2008 as the Athens News Agency - Macedonian Press Agency S.A. (ANA-MPA SA), under a presidential decree which merged the Athens News Agency (ANA SA) and the Macedonian Press Agency (MPA SA).

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Dendias: New Democracy constant demand for elections

NEXT ARTICLE

Greece asks for improved offers in Thessaloniki Port Authority tender

Related Post

Tsipras: We are determined to defend the rights of the Greek people

Tsipras: We are determined to defend the rights of the Greek people
/ Dec 17
Number of migrants who left Germany voluntarily rises sharply in 2016

Number of migrants who left Germany voluntarily rises sharply in 2016
/ Dec 28
Cyprus government reports progress on territorial issues during Geneva talks

Cyprus government reports progress on territorial issues during Geneva talks
/ Jan 11