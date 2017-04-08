Greece asks for improved offers in Thessaloniki Port Authority tender

Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) on Monday asked the three candidates in a tender to buy 67 pct of Thessaloniki Port Authority SA to submit new and improved offers.

A HRADF board meeting completed the process of unsealing the three binding offers made by International Container Terminal Services Inc, based in Philippines, Peninsular and Oriental Stream of Dubai Port World Group and the consortlium of the German fund DIEP GmbH, Belterra Investments LTD â€“owned by Ivan Savvidis – Terminal Link SAS, a subsidiary of CMA CGM. Japanese Mitsui did not submit a binding offer. The new offers of the three candidates â€“ all valid and adequate – will be evaluated in the next board meeting HRADF, which is not yet scheduled but could be held in April.

Constantinos Mellios, chairman of Thessaloniki Port Authority, in comments made to ANA recently, said the winner of the tender will take over operations of the port in autumn 2017.