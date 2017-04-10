Main opposition New Democracy (ND) spokesman Vassilis Kikilias on Monday sternly attacked Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras accusing him of undermining the Greek people’s future for many years and attempting to bring a new memorandum.

In his statement Kikilias noted that the prime minister finally attempts to complete the second review in the worst possible way, with a new memorandum and high taxation and pension cuts.

“It is the first time that a governement takes measures without safeguarding a single euro for financing. With his obsessions and uneffficiency, Tsipras undermines the future of the Greek people for many years,” noted Kikilias.

mm

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) (Greek: Αθηναϊκό-Μακεδονικό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων, AΜΠΕ) is a Greece-based news service. It is a public entity anonymous company. It was founded in 2008 as the Athens News Agency - Macedonian Press Agency S.A. (ANA-MPA SA), under a presidential decree which merged the Athens News Agency (ANA SA) and the Macedonian Press Agency (MPA SA).

