Touloupaki new prosecutor for corruption

Deputy Appeals Prosecutor Eleni Touloupaki, 52, was on Monday appointed as the new chief prosecutor for corruption cases. She replaces Eleni Raikou, who resigned from the position in late March.

An 11-member council of justices in Greece’s Supreme Court, chaired by Supreme Court President Vasiliki Thanou, elected Touloupaki by a majority of 10 votes to one. According to sources, objections were raised by Supreme Court Deputy Prosecutor Athanasios Katsirodis, who proposed more senior public prosecutors for the position.

Touloupaki joined the judicial body on October 1, 1999 and was the public prosecutor that, along with two colleagues, took statements and evidence from HSBC whistleblower Hervé Falciani in connection with the notorious “Lagarde list” naming Greeks with HSBC accounts in Switzerland. She has also been involved in subsequent investigations of Greeks with large sums deposited abroad and recently took part in a meeting at The Hague where Greek prosecuting authorities requested evidence from authorities in Panama regarding Greek nationals and Greek interests appearing in the “Panama Papers”.