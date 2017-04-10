The Summit of the Southern European including Greece, Cyprus, Spain, France, Italy, Portugal and Malta will take place on Monday, at the Royal Palace of El Pardo, Madrid.

The summit will focus on the future of the EU, the refugee/migrant issue, security in the region, Brexit and measures to fight terrorism.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will take an initiative so that Southern European countries will assume a more active role in the Syrian issue, government sources said in statements to the Athens Macedonian News Agency (ANA).

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) (Greek: Αθηναϊκό-Μακεδονικό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων, AΜΠΕ) is a Greece-based news service. It is a public entity anonymous company. It was founded in 2008 as the Athens News Agency - Macedonian Press Agency S.A. (ANA-MPA SA), under a presidential decree which merged the Athens News Agency (ANA SA) and the Macedonian Press Agency (MPA SA).

