The Summit of the Southern European including Greece, Cyprus, Spain, France, Italy, Portugal and Malta will take place on Monday, at the Royal Palace of El Pardo, Madrid.

The summit will focus on the future of the EU, the refugee/migrant issue, security in the region, Brexit and measures to fight terrorism.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will take an initiative so that Southern European countries will assume a more active role in the Syrian issue, government sources said in statements to the Athens Macedonian News Agency (ANA).