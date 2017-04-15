A vessel carrying 38 migrants, among them 13 children, has sent a distress signal early on Saturday while sailing off the coast of Cephalonia.

According to information the 13 children need medical care immediately and for this reason ambulances are currently waiting for the migrants at the port of Cephalonia.

Cephalonia authorities said that “these people need help and will remain on our island as long as necessary and they will be offered humanitarian aid and when the necessary procedures are completed they will be included in the readmission procedures.

