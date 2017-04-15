Politics Greece

‘Current government is not responsible for the 30 years of scandals’

The Greek people should not put the blame on the current government for the 30 years of scandals and mismanagements, said Shipping Minister Panagiotis Kouroumblis to Athens Macedonian News Agency on Saturday.

He also said that when the second review completes then “New Democracy’s request for elections that kept the balance in the main opposition party will collapse and its leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis should seek another myth “or I believe he will experience his own Waterloo” underlined Kouroumblis.

Referring to the examining committee on the public health, Kouroumblis claimed that ND and PASOK’s activities will come to the limelight and will shock the Greek society. On the other hand no issue has arisen in the two years of SYRIZA governance, he said.

 

