Hatzidakis: The fourth memorandum arrives

Posted on April 15, 2017, 11:17 am
Not only the second review does not conclude but on the contrary the 4th memorandum arrives, said main opposition New Democracy vice president Costis Hatzidakis speaking to Athens Macedonian News Agency on Saturday.

A heavy, as he called it, memorandum that will extend until 2020 at the least.

ND vice president underlined that the agreement on its whole has not been known yet adding that the two parties that participate in the government (SYRIZA and Independent Greeks) will be further discredited in the eyes of the people, adding that “as long as the economy is crawling the political developments are open” and explained why his party wants a political change “because as long as Tsipras remains in authority, the bill becomes heavier.”

