Top court prosecutor asks for strict implementation of animal protection law

Posted on April 15, 2017, 11:03 am
Supreme Court prosecutor Vasilis Pliotas issued a circular on Thursday requesting first instance prosecutors to strictly implement the legislation for the protection of animals.

Pliotas told his colleagues they should intervene in every case involving the torturing of animals and ensure that provisions concerning their health, protection from exploitation, abuse and torture are fully observed. He also said suspects should not be allowed to avoid prosecution and punishment, particularly those who are repeat offenders for whom prosecutors should seek arrest.

The request is a response to recent complaints of animal abuse.

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) (Greek: Αθηναϊκό-Μακεδονικό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων, AΜΠΕ) is a Greece-based news service. It is a public entity anonymous company. It was founded in 2008 as the Athens News Agency - Macedonian Press Agency S.A. (ANA-MPA SA), under a presidential decree which merged the Athens News Agency (ANA SA) and the Macedonian Press Agency (MPA SA).

Scientists to examine air pollution damage on Thessaloniki’s Arch of Galerius

Boat with 38 migrants sends distress signal off the coast of Cephalonia

