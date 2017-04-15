Top court prosecutor asks for strict implementation of animal protection law

Supreme Court prosecutor Vasilis Pliotas issued a circular on Thursday requesting first instance prosecutors to strictly implement the legislation for the protection of animals.

Pliotas told his colleagues they should intervene in every case involving the torturing of animals and ensure that provisions concerning their health, protection from exploitation, abuse and torture are fully observed. He also said suspects should not be allowed to avoid prosecution and punishment, particularly those who are repeat offenders for whom prosecutors should seek arrest.

The request is a response to recent complaints of animal abuse.