Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras informed about a website and an application launched to track government work and lodge citizen complaints concerning the public administration, saying they are meant to improve relations between the state and its citizens.

“The improvement of the relationship between state and citizens is based on timely information on the actions of the administration and the effective communication with it,” Tsipras said through the prime minister’s official Twitter handle.

The “Infogov” application and the website “kathimerinotita.gov.gr”, set up on the initiative of State Ministers Christoforos Vernardakis and Alekos Flambouraris respectively, aim at promoting a more direct and effective communication of Greek citizens with the central administration, he said.

“Infogov” is available to download in Android and IOS on the App Store and Play Store and informs citizens about initiatives and actions of the government.