The Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) announced it is donating 143 modern ambulances to the National Emergency Center (EKAV) and undertaking their full maintenance for the next eight years, as part of its initiative against the economic crisis and aside for its regular community action.

The new vehicles will modernize 22 percent of EKAV’s total ambulance fleet of 650 vehicles, replacing older technology vehicles, SNF’s Chief Operating Officer John Zervakis said at an event held on Thursday with EKAV and the Health ministry to present the donation.

The grant, valued at 14 million euros, will also include the digital upgrade of EKAV’s operations center. It entails the procurement of 65 conventional ambulances, 22 mobile medical units, 6 of which cover the needs of air ambulance services with specialized equipment for newborns, 26 4×4 ambulances and 30 low-volume vehicles.

The SNF organized a tender process, in collaboration with EKAV, which determined the specifications for the vehicles that will meet the current needs of the fleet. A total of five companies participated in the process.

The vehicles will be allocated to the regions of Attica, Central and Western Macedonia, Thessaly, Epirus, Central Greece, Ionian Islands, Western Greece, the Peloponnese, Northern and Southern Aegean and Crete.