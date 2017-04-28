The Informal Meeting of EU Foreign Ministers to be held on Friday in Valletta will focus on key issues of Greek interest, the internal developments in Turkey and Turkey-EU relations, as well as the turbulent situation created yesterday in FYROM.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias arrived late on Thursday in Malta after his official visit to Algeria.

It is the first meeting of Foreign Ministers after Turkey’s referendum but also after the decision of the EU parliamentary assembly to place Turkey under supervision on issues of democracy and the rule of law and of course after the latest provocative statements by Turkey’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Omer Chelik, on Agathonisi.

