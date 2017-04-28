Regional government will employ police drones to assist with the prevention of forest fires, the deputy regional governor for northern Attica, Giorgos Karameros said on Thursday, following a meeting of the Civil Protection Co-ordination Body.

“Prevention and coordination are key in tackling or minimizing the impact of natural or man-made dangers, as demonstrated in practice during winter, with the heavy snowfall in the northern suburbs,” Karameros said, adding the regional government is calling for volunteers to help during the fire season and media to help inform the public.

The plan was approved by Citizen Protection Minister Nikos Toskas.