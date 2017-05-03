Former defence minister Akis Tsohatzopoulos stayed in prison one more day on Tuesday as his lawyers searched for their client’s old passport, which has to be submitted to the authorities before he is released, sources from his environment said on Tuesday.

Last week, Tsohatzopoulos, who is serving a 20-year sentence for money-laundering, managed to raise the 200,000-euro bail demanded by the court and is now hoping he will be released on Wednesday.

According to the sources, his lawyers had difficulty locating the agency that has held their client’s passport since his conviction in time. The document has to be resubmitted to the authorities, as he is not allowed to leave the country. The same sources said this is the last hurdle before his release, adding all other bureaucratic procedures have been settled.