The only thing this government offers as prospect is measures, measures and additional measure, stated New Democracy (ND) vice president Costis Hatzidakis to Athens Macedonian News Agency radio “Praktoreio 104.9” on Wednesday.

“The conclusion of the review is linked with a heavy burden on the workers and the pensioners.

Referring to main opposition ND’s stance if it becomes government, Hatzidakis said “ND has asked for political change in order the country to move on Ireland or Cyprus’ tracks and to avoid such measures” he said adding that “the international contracts on the economy are not written on stone but can become better or worse depending on the governments they will handle them. We are engaged on the targets of the country’s agreements not on the ways” he noted.