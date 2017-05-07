Tsipras: Macron’s win offers reprieve for France and Europe

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras welcomed the victory of Emmanuel Macron in the French presidential election on Sunday, saying it offers a reprieve to France and Europe, noting he looks forward to a close cooperation.

“The victory of Emmanuel Macron offers a breather for France and the whole of Europe. I’m certain we will work closely to change Europe’s course and inspire its peoples again, so that we cannot relive the nightmare of the extreme-right,” he said in two tweets.

Mitsotakis congratulates Macron

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis congratulated Emmanuel Macron for winning the French presidential elections on Sunday, saying this will usher in a “new era” of realism for France.

“I welcome the great victory of Emmanuel Macron. Today starts a new era of realism and hope for France. It is a victory that reflects on all the European forces fighting for freedom, solidarity and reforms that improve the lives of the people. It is a defeat of the forces of demagogy, populism and nationalist isolationism,” he said in a statement after the exit polls in France.

“At the same time, it is a message of new political groupings that unite dynamic political trends. But also a success that gives new impetus to the European idea. Europe faces many challenges that we need to tackle with bravery to move forward with peace, stability and growth. Sooner or later, our country’s turn will come,” he added.

Mitsotakis also tweeted his congratulations and message.

Democratic Left leader: Macron win is a relief for Europe, but no complacency

The win of Emmanuel Macron in the French Presidential Election on Sunday offers relief to Europe but there shouldn’t be complacency, the leader of the Democratic Left, Thanasis Theoharopoulos said in a statement, after the first results were announced.

“Relief without complacency. Relief for all pro-Europeans, democrats and progressive citizens. But complacency is not allowed. The direct threat of the extreme right has been prevented, but nationalism has not yet been defeated at its root,” he said in a statement.

He said Macron’s great win is a victory for democracy and Europe, as the centrist pro-European candidate with a social democratic past expressed the demand for change.

“Our hope is to move ahead with a progressive and reformist policy, with a change of policies within the EU, in favour of growth and not dogmatic austerity. With progressive reforms, social justice and commitment to European integration,” he added.