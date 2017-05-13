Phantis
Erdogan comes closer to Tsipras positive agenda on Greek-Turkish relations

May 13, 2017
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Beijing on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation organized by the Chinese government. The meeting was held at the Four Seasons Hotel.

On the Greek side, Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias, Minister of Digital Policy Nikos Pappas and Foreign Ministry Secretary General for International Economic Cooperation George Tsipras participated. On the Turkish side, Prime Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu participated.

Tsipras raised the positive agenda for Greek-Turkish relations.

Erdogan adopted it at a great extent and at the end of the meeting, he expressed the wish to fully implement the Treaty of Lausanne, according to sources of the Athens Macedonian News Agency (ANA).

The two officials discussed the Greek-Turkish relations, the Cyprus issue, the European course of Turkey, which Tsipras said that Greece supports, the migration issue and the issue of visas for Turkish citizens visiting countries of the European Union.

As for the European course of Turkey, Tsipras said that Greece supports it, as long as Turkey itself seeks it and wants it. Erdogan said the EU does not fulfill its commitment to visa-free travel for Turkish citizens visiting European countries. Tsipras responded that Greece is seeking the implementation of the EU-Turkey Agreement.

In the debate on the Cyprus issue there was no convergence of views on the progress of the negotiations.

mm

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) (Greek: Αθηναϊκό-Μακεδονικό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων, AΜΠΕ) is a Greece-based news service. It is a public entity anonymous company. It was founded in 2008 as the Athens News Agency - Macedonian Press Agency S.A. (ANA-MPA SA), under a presidential decree which merged the Athens News Agency (ANA SA) and the Macedonian Press Agency (MPA SA).

  • Aris Socrates

    I would not trust Erdogan. He has said many things and then said the opposite. He already claimed the treaty was void and now he says he wants to implement it fully. Really? He is a NATO ally but he supported ISIS. His own son was caught buying oil from ISIS and selling it for a profit. Turkish planes constantly fly over Greek airspace. He makes threats when he does not get his way (ie flood Europe with refugees)…..and all this after he received millions of Euros from Europe. He called Greek soil the land of the “infidels”…..language used by ISIS. Trust Erdogan? You must be completely insane to trust him.