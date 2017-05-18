Phantis
Greece

Lagada in Thessaloniki to revive ‘Anastenaria’ fire-walking festival

mm

Posted on May 18, 2017, 3:06 pm
54 secs

The town of Lagada near the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki will once again revive the old tradition of fire-walking, known locally as Anastenaria, for three days on May 21-23.

The festival will coincide with the religious feast of Constantine and Helen on Sunday, continuing until the following Tuesday.

According to local legend, the Anastenaria fire-walking tradition began when a fire broke out in the Church of Constantine and Helen in the village of Kosti in Thrace. The villagers defied the danger and entered the blazing church to save the icons, emerging unscathed. The miracle is now celebrated each year when the ‘Anastenarides’ walk barefoot on burning coals.

mm

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) (Greek: Αθηναϊκό-Μακεδονικό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων, AΜΠΕ) is a Greece-based news service. It is a public entity anonymous company. It was founded in 2008 as the Athens News Agency - Macedonian Press Agency S.A. (ANA-MPA SA), under a presidential decree which merged the Athens News Agency (ANA SA) and the Macedonian Press Agency (MPA SA).

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

President message on Day of Remembrance of the Genocide of Pontus Hellenism

NEXT ARTICLE

Tsakalotos accuses ND of refusing to support government on debt relief

Related Post

Greek unemployment rate unchanged at 23.5 pct in January

Greek unemployment rate unchanged at 23.5 pct in January
/ Apr 6
Kotzias in Brussels for NATO summit

Kotzias in Brussels for NATO summit
/ Dec 7
Current Greek counter-terrorism threat assessment

Current Greek counter-terrorism threat assessment
Michaletos / May 27