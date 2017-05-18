It is a difficult day because the fourth memorandum is voted, main opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday during the annual meeting of the Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE).

“We see the great cost of three lost years for the economy and society, as well as significant additional burdens for all Greeks and especially the weaker ones,” he said, adding that these measures are the result of government’s choices.

He underlined that there is another way for the country to exit the crisis, a way based on investments and restructuring with a different blend of fiscal policy and fewer taxes.

The aim of New Democracy in the tourism sector is to render Greece a strong brand in Europe, Mitsotakis stated and stressed the importance of a clear plan on tourism development based on attracting investments.

“Our aim is to promote tourism as a driver of growth that will push the economy forward,” he said.