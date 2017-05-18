Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos criticized New Democracy (ND) on Thursday claiming it is refusing to support the government’s efforts to find a solution for Greek debt ahead of the crucial Eurogroup meeting next Monday.

“You told us nothing is needed to do now for the debt, three days before the Eurogroup, telling us that [PASOK MP Evangelos] Venizelos settled the issue in 2012. If he did settle the issue in 2012, then how come we are in this situation?” he said during a debate in parliament on the bill ratifying the deal Greece signed with its lenders.

“I imagine it is SYRIZA’s fault that the economy derailed in just one year â€“ that’s what you’re claiming. So [you’re saying] the IMF, ECB’s sustainability reports are not valid and if it hadn’t been for SYRIZA the debt would have been sustainable. Could you tell us why we don’t have your support three days before the Eurogroup?” he added.

Tsakalotos was responding to a ND lawmaker Makis Voridis who said earlier in his address that the deal recognizes the steps already taken for debt relief in 2012.