“(Prime Minister Alexis) Tsipras’ theatre costs a lot to the Greek people. It’s time for the curtain to fall,” main opposition New Democracy said in an announcement on Tuesday.

“The government delayed for months the conclusion of the review and sent the economy back to recession. It also burdened the Greeks with a fourth memorandum and additional painful austerity measures and increased the bill to 14.2 bln euros,” noted ND.

Unfortunately, Tsipras lied again, said the main opposition party adding that yesterday we had another Eurogroup meeting without an agreement on the debt or Greece’s participation in the ECB’s quantitative easing programme.

“The only tangible results are the cutbacks on pensions, the reduction of the tax free ceiling, the abolition of social benefits and the huge increase of levies to the social security funds for the professionals. And of course many years of austerity with unbearable primary surpluses,” ND’s announcement concluded.

mm

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) (Greek: Αθηναϊκό-Μακεδονικό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων, AΜΠΕ) is a Greece-based news service. It is a public entity anonymous company. It was founded in 2008 as the Athens News Agency - Macedonian Press Agency S.A. (ANA-MPA SA), under a presidential decree which merged the Athens News Agency (ANA SA) and the Macedonian Press Agency (MPA SA).

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Hellenic Sugar Industry expects binding offers for Serbia units by June

NEXT ARTICLE

Spokesman: ‘Greek government looks for solution’

Related Post

What’s in store for Europe in 2017? A look at possible scenarios

What’s in store for Europe in 2017? A look at possible scenarios
/ Dec 29
French Finance Minister: An overall agreement on debt is necessary

French Finance Minister: An overall agreement on debt is necessary
/ Apr 8
Golden Dawn MP Kasidiaris ejected from parliament session

Golden Dawn MP Kasidiaris ejected from parliament session
/ May 15