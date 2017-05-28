Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis sent a message to party members on Saturday to be fully on alert and keep a low profile.

“I instist on modesty and low profiles. We have not yet won the elections. We will win the elections, but we are not yet government,” he said.

Mitsotakis levelled against the SYRIZA-ANEL government because it signed a forth memorandum and extended the austerity which mainly hurts the low income households.

“The fourth memorandum, as voted by (Prime Minister Alexis) Tsipras and (junior coalition partner Pannos) Kammenos in Parliament, a few days ago, sentenced the country with long-term austerity without any real benefits to the citizens. Tsipras, who came to power as the defender of the rights of the weak, punishes the weakest through his political choices,” he stated.

Concluding, Mitsotakis stressed the need for a strong popular mandate so that he can proceed with great changes.