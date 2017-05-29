A Hellenic Air Force Mirage 2000 fighter jet crashed into the sea at 12:18 on Monday, about 15 miles south of the Sporades island group near Skopelos. Sources said the accident occurred during a training exercise, when the plane presented a mechanical fault.

The aircraft’s pilot managed to bail out of the aircraft safely and was collected unharmed by an Air Force Super Puma helicopter that transported him the 251 Air Force General Hospital at 13:30.

The Mirage 2000 belonged to the 332nd Squadron and had taken off from the Tanagra air base with another aircraft of the same type in order to carry out an aerial battle exercise.

An expert inquiry into the causes of the incident has been launched.

