Antetokounmpo: Thanks to everyone who doubted my Greek nationality

#WeAreAllBros! is the hashtag chosen for the Antetokounmpo Event to be held on June 16 in Thessaloniki and on June 25 in Athens.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a world famous Greek professional basketball player for the Milwaukee Bucks of the National Basketball Association (NBA). In statements to the Athens Macedonian News Agency, Giannis Antetokounmpo said that some doubted his Greek nationality although he was born and grown up in Greece.

“Thank you for making me ‘hungrier'” he said. His brother Thanassis added: “Those that used to doubt you … then they will tell you … I respect you for loving Greece.”

Antetokounmpo and his brother sent a message to the Greeks: “Treat migrants as if they were your sons.”

Regarding the crisis, he estimated that Greece will exit the crisis because the Greeks are strong people.