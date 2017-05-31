Phantis
Greece Sports

Antetokounmpo: Thanks to everyone who doubted my Greek nationality

mm

Posted on May 31, 2017, 5:36 am
5 secs

#WeAreAllBros! is the hashtag chosen for the Antetokounmpo Event to be held on June 16 in Thessaloniki and on June 25 in Athens.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a world famous Greek professional basketball player for the Milwaukee Bucks of the National Basketball Association (NBA). In statements to the Athens Macedonian News Agency, Giannis Antetokounmpo said that some doubted his Greek nationality although he was born and grown up in Greece.

“Thank you for making me ‘hungrier'” he said. His brother Thanassis added: “Those that used to doubt you … then they will tell you … I respect you for loving Greece.”

Antetokounmpo and his brother sent a message to the Greeks: “Treat migrants as if they were your sons.”

Regarding the crisis, he estimated that Greece will exit the crisis because the Greeks are strong people.

mm

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) (Greek: Αθηναϊκό-Μακεδονικό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων, AΜΠΕ) is a Greece-based news service. It is a public entity anonymous company. It was founded in 2008 as the Athens News Agency - Macedonian Press Agency S.A. (ANA-MPA SA), under a presidential decree which merged the Athens News Agency (ANA SA) and the Macedonian Press Agency (MPA SA).

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Tsipras: Greece striving for solution by June 15

NEXT ARTICLE

Moscovici: We will do our best to reach an agreement

Related Post

All eyes turn to Washington

All eyes turn to Washington
/ Apr 18
Missing passport delays former minister’s release from prison

Missing passport delays former minister’s release from prison
/ May 3
Greek Ambassador to Brazil reported missing

Greek Ambassador to Brazil reported missing
/ Dec 29