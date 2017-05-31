Funeral service for Constantine Mitsotakis

The funeral service for former Greek premier and honorary New Democracy president Constantine Mitsotakis began at the Athens Methropolitan Cathedral shortly after 15:00 on Wednesday afternoon, with crowds of people and Greece’s current and former political leaders attending, including Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and President of the Hellenic Republic Prokopis Pavlopoulos.

The former premier’s body had lain in state in the cathedral throughout the morning, where members of the ordinary public and state officials were able to pay their last respects, among them Greece’s ex-monarch.

The funeral service is being held with the honours reserved for a serving prime minister and started with salutes by military honour guards and the Athens Guard military band playing in the courtyard outside the cathedral.

Mitsotakis passed away on Monday, at the age of 98.