Phantis
Greece

Tourism Minister invites Antetokounmpo brothers to become tourism ambassadors

mm

Posted on June 06, 2017, 2:02 pm
54 secs

Tourism Minister Elena Kountoura attended the celebrations for the Sports and Hellenism in New York organised by Cosmos FM for its 30-year anniversary which coincided with the 30th anniversary from Greece first place in the European Basketball Championship in 1987.

Kountoura met with Greek basketball players Yiannis and Thanassis Antetokounmpo and invited them to become ambassadors of the Greek tourism and to contribute in Greece’s international promotion.

At a special ceremony at the Terrace of the Park she bestowed to the brothers Antetokounmpo the Greek heritage for the promotion of Hellenism award.

 

 

 

mm

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) (Greek: Αθηναϊκό-Μακεδονικό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων, AΜΠΕ) is a Greece-based news service. It is a public entity anonymous company. It was founded in 2008 as the Athens News Agency - Macedonian Press Agency S.A. (ANA-MPA SA), under a presidential decree which merged the Athens News Agency (ANA SA) and the Macedonian Press Agency (MPA SA).

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Refugees face post-asylum despair in Greece

NEXT ARTICLE

Football match between Barcelona and national Greek team veterans in Mytilene

Related Post

Mitsotakis: We want a strong popular mandate

Mitsotakis: We want a strong popular mandate
/ May 28
No confirmation of deal between Athens, Brussels

No confirmation of deal between Athens, Brussels
/ Mar 29
Athens court gives green light to Marinopoulos’ merger plan

Athens court gives green light to Marinopoulos’ merger plan
/ Jan 16