Five Greek scientists excelled abroad were awarded with the 2017 Bodossaki Science Awards for their performance and contribution to the scientific fields of science, life sciences, applied sciences and social sciences.

The awards were given by the President of the Republic, Prokopios Pavlopoulos, at a special ceremony held at the Zappeion Mansion.

This year’s scientific awards were awarded to:

Kyriakos Papadodimas, assistant professor at the Groningen University of the Netherlands and researcher at CERN, in the field of Basic Sciences (Nuclear Physics – Elementary Particle Physics – Astroparticle Physics).

– Emmanuel Dermitzakis, Professor at the University of Geneva, in the field of Biosciences (Medicine – Biology).

– Domniki Asimaki, Professor at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech), in Applied Science / Technology (Solid and Liquid Engineering, Construction Engineering, Materials, Geotechnical Systems).

– Elisa Konofagou, Professor at the University of Columbia, USA for Applied Sciences / Technology (Solid and Liquid Engineering, Construction Engineering, Materials, Geotechnical Systems)

– Konstantinos Arkolakis, associate professor at the Yale University, USA, in the field of Social Sciences, (Economic Sciences or Political Sciences).

The Bodossaki Foundation announced the award of monetary prizes for the year 2017 to distinguished scholars of Greek descent, under the age of 45 years old. These prizes aim to support the creative work of young Greek scientists and to reward their commitment and effort to the advancement of science as well as to contribute to the promotion of exemplar role models for the society.

Eligible to apply are young scientists of Greek nationality or descent, born after December 31, 1971, active in the following scientific fields: Science, Applied Science, Social â€“ Economic sciences, and Bio-sciences.

Candidates should be nominated by Universities, Institutions or scientists of the same or a senior level in the candidate’s area of expertise or by the Head of a research institution. The candidates’ written consent is required.