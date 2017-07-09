Serbia said Saturday that six of its citizens had been arrested in Greece in the investigation of the beating death of a 22-year-old Texas man on the island of Zakynthos.

Serbia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said the detained Serbs were to appear before a judge.

The family of Bakari Henderson of Austin, Texas, identified him as the victim. His family said Henderson was in Greece working on a photo shoot to launch a clothing line. Bakari graduated from the University of Arizona in May with a business degree.

Greek police said the victim was beaten to death early Friday at a bar in Lagana. Officials haven’t released a possible motive for the attack.

Greek police said Friday that a 34-year-old Greek and a 32-year-old British man of Serbian origin had been arrested.