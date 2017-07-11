HSBC has upgraded Greek bonds to “overweight” from “neutral” (“neutral”) in a report released Tuesday. The bank proceeded to upgrade the Greek bonds both due to low valuations and the positive snapshot of the country’s fiscal data.

The report stresses that the problem of the sustainability of the Greek debt still remains – given that the debt has reached 180% of GDP – but believes no one wants the Greek issue to remain in the media headlines as it would damage the effort for European unification.

In terms of the market, the firm recommends investment in the banking and retail sectors, arguing that in the first case, sound management of non-performing loans will significantly help Return On Equity (ROE), while valuations remain low.

mm

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Greeks, Turks blame each other for collapse of Cyprus talks

Related Post

Adults in the Room by Yanis Varoufakis review – one of the greatest political memoirs ever?

Adults in the Room by Yanis Varoufakis review – one of the greatest political memoirs ever?
/ May 3
ECB lowers borrowing ceiling for Greek banks

ECB lowers borrowing ceiling for Greek banks
/ May 18
Memorial service held for murdered Greek ambassador in Rio

Memorial service held for murdered Greek ambassador in Rio
/ Jan 11