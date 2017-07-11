Number of deported Europeans from the United States is expected to grow this year

Europeans often hid in plain sight as Latin Americans, Asians and others living illegally in America were sent packing, reported bTV.

But now they’re starting to realize they are not immune to President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration, and they’re worried.

The number of Europeans deported this federal fiscal year from the United States could surpass last fiscal year’s total, according to figures provided to The Associated Press by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

From Oct. 2, 2016 through June 24, more than 1,300 Europeans have been removed, compared with 1,450 during all of federal fiscal year 2016 — the last under President Barack Obama. The agency didn’t provide estimates broken down by calendar year.

Since just before Trump was elected last November, the U.S. has deported 167,350 foreigners, compared with 240,255 in all of fiscal year 2016. Immigrants from Latin America make up the most by far, with Mexico leading the way at about 93,000.

Among Europeans, Romanians make up the largest share, with 193 deportations so far in fiscal year 2017. Behind are Spain at 117; the United Kingdom at 102; Russia at 81; and Poland at 74. Those countries were also tops last fiscal year; Romania had 176, United Kingdom 160, Poland 160, Spain 115 and Russia 94.

Immigrant advocates say they’ve been urging individuals to know their rights if they’re stopped and for parents to make arrangements for their children in the event they’re detained.

Since the beginning of this year, the United States has deported 21 Bulgarians. Last year, their number was 17.