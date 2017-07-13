Greek olive oil in the third place in Japanese market

The third place went to Greece for 2016, as was the case in 2015, among the main olive oil importing countries in Japan, with Italy and Spain in the first two places and Turkey in the 4th place.

A report by the Office of Economic and Commercial Affairs – Greek Embassy in Tokyo said that the Japanese Market is virtually monopolized by Italy and Spain, accounting for the 93.7 pct of olive oil imports in Japan in 2016.

The market share of Greek olive oil in the Japanese market was 2.4%.

However, the report indicates that great potentials for the Greek olive oil promotion are offered by the hosting of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The cultivation of olive trees linked to the history of the Olympic Games and also some of their characteristics, such as the use of olive wreath (kotinos) on the winners, is a proof of the connection between olive oil, olive trees and Greece.

Source: ERT