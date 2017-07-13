US Vice-President invites PM Tsipras to Washington

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras had a telephone conversation with US Vice- President Mike Pence on Monday, with their talk focusing on the Cyprus issue, the latest regional developments and the bilateral relations.

“The Vice President congratulated the Prime Minister on Greece’s progress toward recovering from the economic crisis and thanked him for Greece’s role as a pillar of stability in the region, its NATO contributions, and its military cooperation with the United States”, reads the White House announcement. Regarding the Cyprus issue, “The leaders expressed regret that the Conference on Cyprus closed last week without a settlement agreement, and the Vice President underscored continued U.S. support for a comprehensive settlement to reunify the island as a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation”. “The Vice President extended an invitation for Tsipras to visit Washington, and the leaders agreed to meet in the near future”, concludes the announcement.