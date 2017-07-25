Phantis
Greece

Distinction for Greece at the 58th International Mathematical Olympiad

mm

Posted on July 25, 2017, 1:46 pm
54 secs

An important distinction was achieved by the Greek team that participated in the 58th International Mathematical Olympiad which was held in Rio de Janeiro from 12 to 23 July 2017. The Greek team ranked 12th in the world and 1st among the countries of the European Union.

In particular, Greece had an overall successful presence at the Mathematical Olympiad. Apart from Georgiadis’ gold medal, Greek students won 4 silver and one bronze medals.

“These students and their great talent in mathematics continued the great tradition of the successes by the Greek teams in the International Mathematical Olympiads, achieving the best performance of all times”, stated the Hellenic Mathematical Society (HMS).

 

Source: ERT

mm

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Greek household income declined by 40% in 2009-2014

NEXT ARTICLE

Pavlopoulos-Moscovici: Greece will meet its commitments

Related Post

Syrian refugees protest at Russian Consulate in Thessaloniki

Syrian refugees protest at Russian Consulate in Thessaloniki
/ Dec 14
Tsipras and Putin underline need for strengthening relations

Tsipras and Putin underline need for strengthening relations
/ May 15
Greek Democracy in peril. The Art of Self-Deception and a question of responsibility

Greek Democracy in peril. The Art of Self-Deception and a question of responsibility
Picoulas / Nov 4