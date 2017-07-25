This article titled “Greece’s €3bn bond sale doesn’t mean its debt crisis is at an end” was written by Nils Pratley, for theguardian.com on Tuesday 25th July 2017 19.00 UTC

Compare and contrast. As Greece raised money in the bond markets for the first time in three years on Tuesday, prime minister Alexis Tsipras declared that the fundraising was “the most significant step to finish this unpleasant adventure”, meaning the country’s bailout.

Back in April 2014, when Greece was returning after a four-year absence, the country’s finance minister drew a similar moral. The return to international borrowing markets was “a catalytic undertaking,” he said. The crisis soon returned. The next bailout followed after a referendum on the terms of austerity.

Is this time different? Has the end of the Greek debt crisis finally arrived? The omens are better in the sense that the economy is finally growing and the International Monetary Fund is lobbying for meaningful debt relief. But the hard fact remains that the country’s debt-to-GDP ratio is enormous at 180%. And, while raising €3bn (£2.6bn) of five-year money at 4.6% is impressive in Greece’s position, the bailout funds are still priced at lower rates of interest.

Sadly, thinktank Capital Economics’ verdict looks correct: “Unless the eurozone creditors agree to much deeper debt relief than that which is now on the table, it seems fairly likely that Greece will require a fourth bailout when the current one expires next August.”

