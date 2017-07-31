Phantis
World

Italian poster for “Casablanca” attracts $478,000 at auction

mm

Posted on July 31, 2017, 9:43 am
0 secs

The only known surviving Italian issue poster for the classic movie “Casablanca” has sold for $478,000 in Dallas at a public auction of vintage movie posters.

The firm Heritage Auctions says the price ties a record for the highest amount paid for a movie poster at a public auction.

The 1946 Italian poster — four years after the Oscar-winning movie was made and first shown in the U.S. — measures 55.5 inches (1,409.7 millimeters) by 78.25 inches (1,987.55 millimeters). It previously was owned by a collector in London.

Auction spokesman Eric Bradley says the buyer Saturday chose to remain anonymous.

Bradley said Sunday the price equaled the record amount paid in 2014 for a poster for “London After Midnight,” a 1927 silent movie where Lon Chaney played a vampire.

mm

Voice of America (VOA) is the largest U.S. international broadcaster, providing news and information in more than 40 languages to an estimated weekly audience of 236.6 million people. VOA produces content for digital, television, and radio platforms. It is easily accessed via your mobile phone and on social media. It is also distributed by satellite, cable, FM and MW, and is carried on a network of more than 2300 affiliate stations.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Republicans call on new Trump chief of staff to fix White House chaos

NEXT ARTICLE

Pence: Russian aggression greatest threat to Baltic states

Related Post

US lawmaker condemns ‘rampant Russian hacking’; Trump skeptical

US lawmaker condemns ‘rampant Russian hacking’; Trump skeptical
/ Jan 1
Mitsotakis: Sustained high primary surplus targets the ‘downside’ of Eurogroup decision

Mitsotakis: Sustained high primary surplus targets the ‘downside’ of Eurogroup decision
/ Dec 7
European Rights Court: Muslim girls must attend mixed swim class

European Rights Court: Muslim girls must attend mixed swim class
/ Jan 10