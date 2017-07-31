Thirty-nine forest fires in last 24 hours

Thirty-nine forest fires broke out in several areas across Greece throughout the last 24 hours, but most of them were put under control directly in their initial stage, according to the fire department.

Very high fire hazard (risk level 4) is expected for today, Monday July 31, according to the fire risk Forecast Map issued by the General Secretariat for Civil Protection (G.S.C.P) of the Ministry of Interior.

Specifically, it is predicted a high risk of fire in the regions of Attica and North Aegean (Lesvos, Chios), as well as in Euvoea, Boeotia, Corinthia and Argolis.

The General Secretariat for Civil Protection G.S.C.P. (www.civilprotection.gr) of the Ministry of Interior has notified the competent State agencies, as well as the Regional State Administrative Agencies, regional councils and municipalities, to lie in increased state of alert for civil protection in order to confront any incidents of fires.

In case off fire emergency, citizens should call 199.

Source: ERT