Tsipras: ‘One step closer to end of adventure’

Talking on Alpha TV channel one day after Greece’s return to the markets, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras stressed that we are now one step closer to the end of the adventure, although citizens will not see the positive results right away. One third of the disaster has been restored, said PM Tsipras, however there is still a long way to go in fields such as the labor market. Markets will proceed to lending again and in a year from now, we hope that the country will be meeting its financing needs in this way, he added, arguing that the bond issue takes us closer to quantitative easing. Referring to the debt, the PM once again spoke of the growth clause secured by the Greek government in the Eurogroup agreement.

When asked about the negotiations during the first six months of SYRIZA governing, Mr. Tsipras replied, “I never thought that the fight of an entire people could come up against such cynicism”. “The opposition accuses us of lying, but if we were liars, we would not take it that far just to see that there is no tomorrow”, he added.

Source: ERT