Efforts to extinguish fire continue

According to the latest information, the fire in Anavyssos, which started on Monday afternoon at Kalyvia, Attica, is limited to small outbreaks rather than an active front.

Firefighting forces are struggling to contain fire with two airplanes, three dropping-water helicopters, 75 firefighters with 30 fire engines, volunteers with eleven vehicles, water-carriers of the Local Government and the Attica Region Administration, as well as heavy-duty vehicles for the opening of roads.

The extinguishing effort is obstructed by very strong winds up to 8 on the Beaufort scale.

Today, according to the fire risk prediction chart, there is a very high risk (Level 4) for the prefectures of Attica, Boeotia, Fthiotida, Evia, Korinthia, Argolida, Achaia, Laconia, Ilia, Arcadia, Cyclades and the islands of Skyros, Chios , Lesvos, Limnos, Samothrace and Kythira.

High risk of fire (Level 3) is also foreseen for the prefectures of Evros, Dodecanese, Samos, Ikaria, Aitoloakarnania, Fokida, Magnesia, Chalkidiki, as well as the islands of Crete, Skiathos, Skopelos, Alonissos, Zakynthos, Kefalonia and Lefkada.

Source: ERT