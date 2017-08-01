Greek Parliament to vote on higher education bill

The Greek parliament will vote on a bill that introduces changes to higher education by a roll call vote on Wednesday, following a request by the main opposition during the debate on Tuesday.

The bill concerns changes to article 3 on academic freedoms, article 15 on the election of rectors and deputy rectors and articles 32, 34, 36 on the process of setting up, selecting students and teachers in a master’s degree. It also includes an amendment of the Justice ministry on the Code of Notaries and the legal framework surrounding their associations.

The vote will start at 10:30.