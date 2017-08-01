Politics Greece

Greek Parliament to vote on higher education bill

The Greek parliament will vote on a bill that introduces changes to higher education by a roll call vote on Wednesday, following a request by the main opposition during the debate on Tuesday.

The bill concerns changes to article 3 on academic freedoms, article 15 on the election of rectors and deputy rectors and articles 32, 34, 36 on the process of setting up, selecting students and teachers in a master’s degree. It also includes an amendment of the Justice ministry on the Code of Notaries and the legal framework surrounding their associations.

The vote will start at 10:30.

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) (Greek: Αθηναϊκό-Μακεδονικό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων, AΜΠΕ) is a Greece-based news service. It is a public entity anonymous company. It was founded in 2008 as the Athens News Agency - Macedonian Press Agency S.A. (ANA-MPA SA), under a presidential decree which merged the Athens News Agency (ANA SA) and the Macedonian Press Agency (MPA SA).

