Historic agreement between FYR Macedonia and Bulgaria

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and his FYR Macedonia counterpart Zoran Zaev signed in Skopje the Friendship, Good Neighborhood and Cooperation Agreement between Bulgaria and the FYR Macedonia, reported BGNES.

“The signing of the Friendship Agreement shows that where there is a political will, the issues will be solved. Bulgaria and Macedonia have made the historic step together. ” This was stated by the Prime Minister Zoran Zaev at the joint press conference with Boyko Borisov after the signing of the important document.

“We left the history as a basis for the future and we opened a way of stability and development for the two countries and the Balkan region. We closed issues to clear the way for cooperation between our countries,” the Prime minister stated.

This long-delayed treaty, which should set a new beginning in the relations between Sofia and Skopje, is largely based on the joint declaration signed between Macedonia and Bulgaria on February 22, 1999.

Both countries will also now say they have no territorial claims against each other. Both countries also pledge to protect the rights of the other country’s nationals living on their soil – not to interfere in the other’s domestic affairs.

They both pledge to abide by international standards when it comes to respect for human rights.

The treaty puts a focus on cooperation in the fields of economy, infrastructure and culture, envisaging the formation of a joint work group that will meet at least once a year to discuss ways to improve cooperation.

In the late afternoon, Boyko Borisov will hold a meeting with FYR Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov. He is then also scheduled to see the man who has been in charge of FYR Macedonia for more than 10 years and to whom the state owes its position – Nikola Gruevski.

Source: Sofia News Agency